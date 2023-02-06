Patiala MP Preneet Kaur hits back at Congress as she replies to show-cause notice

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 6

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur in her reply to the show-cause notice by the Congress has said that she was surprised to see that a person who left the party on the issue of Sonia Gandhi being a foreign national was questioning her.

Kaur said she had always stood by her constituents, constituency and state Punjab and would continue to do so.

Kaur hit back at the Congress for the show-cause notice to her for alleged anti-party activities.

In her letter addressed to INC Disciplinary Action Committee's Member Secretary Tariq Anwar, the Patiala MP said, "At the outset I am surprised to see that a person who left the Congress Party in 1999 on the issue of Mrs Gandhi being a foreign national, and stayed out for 20 years till 2019, and had to face disciplinary action himself, is now questioning me on a so-called disciplinary matter."

Talking about the Punjab leaders, Kaur said, "The Congressmen in Punjab who have made allegations against me are those who have many issues pending against them. If you call my husband who was then chief minister he will give you details about their doings. He protected them because they were from his own party. However, I suppose you will not do this."

The Patiala MP said she would keep on working for her constituents. "I have always stood by my constituents, constituency and my state Punjab and have taken up their issues regardless of which government is in power. I will continue to meet the state and Union government to resolve such issues, whether you like it or not."

Preneet Kaur ended the letter by saying, "As to action against me you are free to take whatever action you wish."