Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, March 14
Four-term Lok Sabha member and veteran Congress leader from Punjab Preneet Kaur on Thursday joined the BJP at a high-profile event attended by top saffron brass, including national general secretaries Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh and Arun Singh.
Joining the BJP, Kaur, 79, said Prime minister Narendra Modi is the only leader and the BJP the only party that could secure the future of India and its children.
"Narendra Modi is the only leader and the BJP the only party that can secure our children and our country," Patiala MP Preneet Kaur said as she was flanked by Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and Punjab affairs in-charge of BJP Vijay Rupani.
Kaur, who will contest the Patiala Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket, said the time had come to get together and strengthen the party that can raise India’s global profile and can make the future of our country better and brighter.
"Looking at the PM’s track record, the way he has advanced the nation with his policies, he is the only leader who can secure India," Preneet Kaur said.
She was accompanied at the BJP headquarters by daughter Jai Inder Kaur. Capt Amarinder Singh, the former Punjab chief minister and Preneet Kaur's husband, could not attend the event due to personal reasons.
Sources said Jai Inder would contest the assembly polls in Punjab later.
The leaders at the ceremony did not take any questions.
They left after the ritualistic joining which featured grant of primary BJP membership to Preneet Kaur and presentation of a party stole to her.
Vinod Tawde said it was yet another endorsement of the PM's leadership and his growing acceptance in Punjab.
