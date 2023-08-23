Patiala Range IG MS Chhina promoted as ADGP

Chandigarh, August 23
The Punjab government on Wednesday promoted Patiala Range IG Mukhwinder Singh Chhina as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).
Home secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh issued the orders.
