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Home / Punjab / Patiala resident abducted from highway, killed

Patiala resident abducted from highway, killed

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 09:23 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Nawab Khan
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The police have launched a probe after recovered the body of a man who was abducted from the Patiala-Sangrur highway on Friday after his bike was hit by an SUV.

According to the initial findings, the 27-year-old victim, Nawab Khan of Dakala village, was blackmailing a relative of the accused.

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The police confirmed that the victim’s bike was struck head-on by an SUV travelling near a petrol pump at around 1.45 pm. The incident was captured in a nearby CCTV and the video has since gone viral. The car’s occupants later forced Khan into the vehicle. An eyewitness recorded the victim being taken away in the car. His body was later found in Kalajhar, Sangrur district.

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A senior police officer said two suspects had been identified and the blackmail angle came to fore during the initial probe. A case has been registered at the Pasiana police station and further probe is on.

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