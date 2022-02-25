Patiala: Sena Medal to martyr Lance Naik Salim Khan on March 4

Patiala, February 24
The Army will award Lance Naik Salim Khan, who was a resident of Mardanheri village of Sanaur, Patiala, with a Sena Medal. The soldier was killed in the line of duty on June 25, 2020, when his boat capsized in Ladakh. Representatives from the Army today reached his village to present an invitation letter to his family members. He will be awarded the medal on National Security Day (March 4) in Pathankot.
Lance Naik Salim Khan (24), who was unmarried, is survived by an elder brother, a sister and his mother. His father died in the line of duty years ago.
Villagers are also setting up a sports stadium which was announced by the Amarinder government. Sarpanch Jagdeep Singh said the announcement for the stadium was made by the state government, but its work has not yet begun. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Will impose ‘devastating’ sanctions, declares Biden after G-...
Ukraine under attack: Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100
Crude rose by eight per cent to cross $100 per barrel and is...
Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety
An estimated 15,000-18,000 Indians, a majority of them medic...
Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail
The Akali leader has moved a plea for regular bail, which wi...
J-K delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs
They had submitted their suggestions to the panel on Februar...