Patiala: Sena Medal to martyr Lance Naik Salim Khan on March 4

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 24

The Army will award Lance Naik Salim Khan, who was a resident of Mardanheri village of Sanaur, Patiala, with a Sena Medal. The soldier was killed in the line of duty on June 25, 2020, when his boat capsized in Ladakh. Representatives from the Army today reached his village to present an invitation letter to his family members. He will be awarded the medal on National Security Day (March 4) in Pathankot.

Lance Naik Salim Khan (24), who was unmarried, is survived by an elder brother, a sister and his mother. His father died in the line of duty years ago.

Villagers are also setting up a sports stadium which was announced by the Amarinder government. Sarpanch Jagdeep Singh said the announcement for the stadium was made by the state government, but its work has not yet begun. —