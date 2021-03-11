Patiala: Vigilance nabs lineman for accepting Rs 10K bribe

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 17

The State Vigilance Bureau (VB) today nabbed Lineman Krishan Kumar, posted in the PSPCL’s Kalyan subdivision of Patiala district, while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000.

A VB spokesperson said the lineman was arrested on the complaint of Sukhwinder Singh of Patiala, who alleged that Kumar had already taken Rs 3,000 as bribe for the installation of a power meter in his plot on the Nabha road. He said Kumar was now demanding Rs 10,000 more as bribe to further share it with the SDO and 2 Junior Engineers posted at Kalyan.

“After the verification of facts in the complaint, the VB laid a trap and the lineman was arrested while accepting the bribe. An FIR has been registered against Kumar under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” the spokesman added.