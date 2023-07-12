 Patiala villages still waterlogged, rescue ops gather pace : The Tribune India

Patiala villages still waterlogged, rescue ops gather pace

Army jawans rescue residents in Patiala city on Tuesday.



Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 11

Hundreds of villages and four colonies in Patiala continue to suffer due to waterlogging in their areas.

With water levels receding and sun out for most of the day today, the administration feels that the flood situation is expected to improve within 24 hours.

In Patiala, residents in Urban Estate, Sanjay Colony and Chinar Bagh had anxious moments for over 24 hours as flood water from the overflowing Badi Nadi continued to gush in and it’s almost six to 10 feet at certain places, forcing people to shift to the first floor of their houses without power and drinking water.

Sanjay Colony resident Ranjit Singh said, “We woke up hearing screams and calls for help. The colony guard at the gate shouted and came running for life. Within minutes, an announcement was made, but it was too late to save anything.”

“I have just finished storing my essentials and household items on the first floor. It has been a tough night for us. The administration has really helped with ration and other items, while Army officials have been keeping a vigil,” said a Punjabi University professor.

“Though the politicians coming for photo operations are only delaying relief work,” she said. “The water took away everything. We felt it was the end of the world. It was like witnessing death,” said Samana village elder Rajbir Singh, who laboured all night to save his family. But in the hours of crisis, villagers helped one another. They ate at the community kitchen set up by the administration.

Villages in Ghanaur, Samana continue to suffer due to the swelling waters from the Ghaggar despite the fact that the water flow is now back to normal. “We were saved from more losses as the bank of the river breached towards Ambala side and the water spread in fields, otherwise Punjab villages would have been worst affected,” said a senior Irrigation Department official.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and ADC Akshita Gupta have been touring the whole district for the past three days ensuring relief and rescue operations. “We have shifted over 400 people and the relief work is being monitored round the clock”, said Sawhney.

“For us, every life is important and the help we have received from the Army and the police helped us save many lives,” she stated.

Meanwhile, the Army officials continue to patrol flooded colonies in boats providing relief, ration and medicines to the stranded people. “We have evacuated elderly and patients,” they said.

Villagers in Ghanaur claimed that hundreds of cattle were also drowned.

Private varsity student drowned

  • Harish Dharpure of a Rajpura private university drowned on Sunday night following water release into the SYL, which entered the campus
  • Harish fell in the sports ground and suffered a head injury following which he could not get up
Harish Dharpure

