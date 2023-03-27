Patiala woman grilled, cops not sure if fugitive visited her house

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, March 26

After an undated video, allegedly showing fugitive Amritpal Singh in Patiala, emerged, the police are yet to ascertain if he was actually in the district or was it Papalpreet and another person who visited Balbir Kaur’s house at Tripuri.

May have Escaped to UP, say cops According to some officials, Amritpal could have slipped into a district of UP which shares a porous border with Nepal

Sources in the police said ‘wanted’ posters of Amritpal, were being pasted on the India side of border with Nepal

They said ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief’s last location was detected in UP’s Maharajganj district

Nepal has been a favourite route of notorious people who want a convenient escape out of the country Ajnala clash: Three-day remand for 2 The police on Sunday produced two persons before the court in connection with the Ajnala clash, which remanded them in two-day police custody

Police sources said the initial grilling of Balbir Kaur, whose Scooty was allegedly used by Papalpreet to travel to Kurukshetra, revealed that she identified Papalpreet but was not sure if the second person with him that day was Amritpal.

“The house of Balbir Kaur was raided and she was taken into custody. The two suspects visited her house from 11 am to 3 pm on March 19 and then moved out. We are yet to ascertain if Amritpal was in the house or not. She has been taken into custody by the Jalandhar police for questioning. A paying guest, who stays in the same house, was away the day the suspects visited Balbir’s house in the Tripuri area,” said a senior police officer.

Amritpal and Papalpreet were last seen on March 19 at Baljit Kaur’s residence at Shahbad in Kurukshetra. “Baljit Kaur had later taken Balbir’s Scooty to Patiala on March 21,” said the police.

There are speculations that the pro-Khalistan activist might have gone to a district in UP, which shares a porous border with Nepal.