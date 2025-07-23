Patiala’s cardio metabolic physician at Chicago's Premier Diabetes conference
Cardio metabolic physician from Patiala Dr Sanjay Singla represented India at the American Diabetes Association's 85th Scientific Sessions in Chicago — the world's largest diabetes conference with over 11,000 global attendees.
Dr Singla presented his revolutionary research on ‘Understanding Early Disease Trajectories and Their Relationship to Microvascular Complications’. His AI-powered study can predict diabetes complications up to 2 years before clinical diagnosis, offering hope for millions of patients worldwide. The research addresses a critical challenge: identifying which patients will develop severe complications like diabetic retinopathy, nephropathy, and neuropathy — and when.
Global Recognition
Being selected to present at the ADA Scientific Sessions, places Dr Singla among the world's elite diabetes researchers. He was one from only 3 such researchers selected from India.
Real-World Impact
Dr Singla's work transforms diabetes care from reactive to predictive, enabling doctors to intervene before complications develop. This is particularly significant as microvascular complications affect 37.5% of diabetes patients globally.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now