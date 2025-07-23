DT
Home / Punjab / Patiala’s cardio metabolic physician at Chicago's Premier Diabetes conference

Patiala’s cardio metabolic physician at Chicago's Premier Diabetes conference

Dr Sanjay Singla presented his revolutionary research on ‘Understanding Early Disease Trajectories and Their Relationship to Microvascular Complications’
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:49 PM Jul 23, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Dr Sanjay Singla's recognition at Chicago's premier diabetes platform marks a milestone for Indian medical excellence on the global stage.
Cardio metabolic physician from Patiala Dr Sanjay Singla represented India at the American Diabetes Association's 85th Scientific Sessions in Chicago — the world's largest diabetes conference with over 11,000 global attendees.

Dr Singla presented his revolutionary research on ‘Understanding Early Disease Trajectories and Their Relationship to Microvascular Complications’. His AI-powered study can predict diabetes complications up to 2 years before clinical diagnosis, offering hope for millions of patients worldwide. The research addresses a critical challenge: identifying which patients will develop severe complications like diabetic retinopathy, nephropathy, and neuropathy — and when.

Global Recognition

Being selected to present at the ADA Scientific Sessions, places Dr Singla among the world's elite diabetes researchers. He was one from only 3 such researchers selected from India.

Real-World Impact

Dr Singla's work transforms diabetes care from reactive to predictive, enabling doctors to intervene before complications develop. This is particularly significant as microvascular complications affect 37.5% of diabetes patients globally.

