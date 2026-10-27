Patients bear the brunt as Punjab chemists stop sale of key drugs

Patients suffering from diabetes, neuropathic pain and other chronic ailments, including psychiatric conditions, are facing difficulties accessing essential medicines, as chemists across Punjab have decided to stop the sale of psychotropic or habit-forming drugs.

In Ropar district, chemists were seen packing psychotropic drug stocks available with them in boxes today and turning back even patients who had prescription from doctors.

Advertisement

The Punjab Chemists Association decided to suspend sales amid the ongoing crackdown by the police and health authorities against habit-forming drugs after the Jhota murder case.

Advertisement

Karan Chaudhary, a chemist and stockist from Nangal, said pregabalin, the drug in question following the Jhota murder case, was a medicine, not an illicit drug. It was the most effective drug for diabetic neuropathic patients and was being extensively recommended by doctors. “However, since chemists across the state are being targeted, we have decided to suspend the sale of the drug,” he said.

The situation has reportedly extended beyond pregabalin, with some chemists reluctant to sell insulin injections, syringes, disposable needles and other medicines, even when patients produce prescriptions.

Advertisement

The uncertainty has left patients dependent on regular medication worried about the availability of essential supplies.

When The Tribune team in Patiala tried to purchase needles and syringes on a prescription for a diabetic patient, most chemists reportedly refused, citing fears of police scrutiny.

“I don’t want to get into trouble selling this. It is better that you get it directly from your doctor. The police are on the prowl, and who knows whether a sting operation is being conducted,” said one of the chemists.

“After the rampant use of ‘chitta’ and the resulting police action, some youths are now turning to ‘ghoda’ or ‘prega’ — short for pregabalin,” a chemist near Government Rajindra Hospital said. The term “ghoda” is reportedly used locally to refer to various capsule-based formulations associated with misuse.

Chemists said the district administration had previously imposed restrictions on the sale of pregabalin tablets and capsules in strengths exceeding 75 mg.

In Jalandhar, patients have been searching for medical stores where supplies of psychotropic drugs are still available. Chemists having stock continue to dispense medicines against valid prescriptions, but have warned that they could suspend sales completely if the drug authorities fail to address their concerns at a meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

Keshav, a local resident looking for tramadol for his father’s treatment, said, “I have been trying to find the prescribed medicine but not all chemist shops have it in stock. I have had to contact a pharmacy at a private hospital to arrange it.”

Sunny, a medical store owner in Jalandhar’s Dilkusha Market, said, “We have returned the stocks of these medicines. Patients are getting hassled as these medicines accounted for 20 per cent to 25 per cent of our daily sales. Earlier also, we used to dispense them only against prescription. However, even minor discrepancies in records are attracting action after the Jhota murder case. Hence, we have stopped keeping these stocks,” he said.

Chemists in Amritsar have started putting up posters declaring pregabalin and other habit-forming medicines unavailable at their shops.

However, a local chemists’ association has distanced itself from the decision, assuring that the medicines will continue to be available at their medical stores.