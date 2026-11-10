Patients from Punjab border areas turn to Himachal for psychotropic medicines against medical prescriptions

With chemists across Punjab continuing to suspend the sale of medicines falling under the psychotropic drugs category, patients from border areas, particularly in Ropar district, have started crossing over to neighbouring Himachal Pradesh to procure medicines prescribed by their doctors.

The suspension of sales, which has entered its third week, has left several patients struggling to access essential medicines. With chemist shops in Punjab refusing to dispense these medicines, patients living in towns close to the Himachal border are increasingly looking towards pharmacies across the state boundary to meet their medical requirements.

Amit Kaushal and Himanshu Sharma, both residents of Nangal town, said they had been compelled to visit Himachal Pradesh to procure medicines that were no longer available at chemist shops in Punjab. They said the suspension had added to their inconvenience, as patients requiring regular medication were being forced to travel outside the state despite having valid medical prescriptions.

The situation has been created following the Punjab Chemists Association's decision to suspend the sale of medicines listed under the psychotropic drugs category. They had stopped the sales over alleged harassment by enforcement agencies and restrictions imposed on the sale of certain medicines following the Jhota murder case.

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The suspension has affected patients suffering from various medical conditions, including diabetic neuropathy, chronic pain, anxiety disorders and gastrointestinal ailments.

Pregabalin, which is commonly prescribed for neuropathic pain, particularly nerve damage associated with diabetes, is among the medicines that patients are finding difficult to procure. Tramadol and Tapentadol are prescribed for pain management, while Clonazepam, Etizolam and Alprazolam are used in certain anxiety and seizure related conditions. Dicyclomine is prescribed to relieve intestinal spasms and abdominal cramps.

Sudershan Chaudhary, state vice-president of the Punjab Chemists Association, said chemists and wholesalers across Punjab had stopped selling and stocking medicines listed under the psychotropic drugs category following the association's decision.

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He said no government representative had approached the association for talks to resolve the issue despite the suspension continuing for nearly two weeks.

"Since we suspended the sale of these medicines, we have not received any call from the government for talks to address the harassment being faced by chemists over the sale of psychotropic drugs. Until the matter is sorted out, we will not resume the sale of these medicines in accordance with the association's decision," he said.

He maintained that the legitimate pharmaceutical and pharmacy fraternity should not be held responsible for the misuse of medicines by certain individuals.

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Karan Chaudhary, a chemist, said restrictions governing the sale of certain medicines had created confusion among doctors, patients and chemists.

"Doctors are recommending Pregabalin in doses of up to 900 mg per day to certain patients. However, chemists have been restricted from selling more than 75 mg of Pregabalin to patients. We are trapped between enforcement agencies, patients and doctors. The government must intervene and sort out the issue," he said.

With patients from border towns such as Nangal now looking towards Himachal Pradesh for their medicine supplies, the impasse has raised concerns over access to essential prescription drugs.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh was not available for comments despite repeated attempts to contact him over phone and WhatsApp.