Patients to be screened for oral cancer at public health institutions

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, launched a new initiative to screen patients for oral cancer in public health institutions.

A training session was organised at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Chandigarh, comprising dentists and ENT surgeons.

The training programme was inaugurated by the Secretary, Health-cum-Mission Director, NHM, Dr Abhinav Trikha along with Director, Health and Family Welfare, Dr Adarshpal Kaur, Director, Health Services (FW), Dr Ravinder Pal Kaur and Director, NHM, Dr SP Singh.

Dr Trikha said oral cancer was the most prevalent in men in the country and it was estimated that by 2030, an estimated 49,750 new cases of oral cancer would be diagnosed each year in the country. Keeping in view these alarming figures, a need was felt to strengthen the public health cadre for early screening and detection as well as timely referral of patients.