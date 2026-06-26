Patients to benefit as Sangrur cancer hospital upgrades radiotherapy services

Cancer patients in Punjab will now have to wait for shorter periods for radiotherapy at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCHRC), Sangrur, following the successful upgrade of its teletherapy machine.

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The hospital, a unit of Tata Memorial Centre under the Department of Atomic Energy, has installed a new Cobalt-60 source in its BHABHATRON (BH-II) machine. The update is expected to enhance treatment capacity, improve efficiency and reduce delays for patients.

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“With the new update, we can now treat approximately 65 patients per day, compared to 15-20 earlier. Waiting periods of six-eight weeks will now reduce to about four weeks,” said Dr Ashish Gulia, Director, HBCHRC, Punjab. He said the development marked an important step toward timely and accessible cancer treatment in the region.

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Dr Gulia explained that the improved dose rate would allow faster treatment sessions, enhancing patient experience. “Early initiation of radiotherapy is critical in cancer management and reducing delays can contribute significantly to better outcomes,” he said.

Currently, around 100 patients receive radiation therapy daily at Sangrur on two machines. With the upgraded, the overall capacity will rise to more than 140 patients per day.

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The Department of Atomic Energy supported the procurement, transportation and installation of the new source at a cost of about Rs 1.5 crore.