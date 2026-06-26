DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Patients to benefit as Sangrur cancer hospital upgrades radiotherapy services

Patients to benefit as Sangrur cancer hospital upgrades radiotherapy services

article_Author
Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 01:27 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The radiotherapy unit at the Sangrur hospital. File photo
Advertisement

Cancer patients in Punjab will now have to wait for shorter periods for radiotherapy at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCHRC), Sangrur, following the successful upgrade of its teletherapy machine.

Advertisement

The hospital, a unit of Tata Memorial Centre under the Department of Atomic Energy, has installed a new Cobalt-60 source in its BHABHATRON (BH-II) machine. The update is expected to enhance treatment capacity, improve efficiency and reduce delays for patients.

Advertisement

“With the new update, we can now treat approximately 65 patients per day, compared to 15-20 earlier. Waiting periods of six-eight weeks will now reduce to about four weeks,” said Dr Ashish Gulia, Director, HBCHRC, Punjab. He said the development marked an important step toward timely and accessible cancer treatment in the region.

Advertisement

Dr Gulia explained that the improved dose rate would allow faster treatment sessions, enhancing patient experience. “Early initiation of radiotherapy is critical in cancer management and reducing delays can contribute significantly to better outcomes,” he said.

Currently, around 100 patients receive radiation therapy daily at Sangrur on two machines. With the upgraded, the overall capacity will rise to more than 140 patients per day.

Advertisement

The Department of Atomic Energy supported the procurement, transportation and installation of the new source at a cost of about Rs 1.5 crore.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts