Patran youth held for rape, murder of minor

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 13

The police have nabbed a youth allegedly responsible for rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl of Patran within 24 hours of the incident.

IGP Mukhwinder Singh Cheena and SSP Varun Sharma, in a joint statement, said the youth Gurpreet Singh Kaka of near Valmiki dharamshala in Patran was nabbed today.

The police in Patran had registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 376-A (person committing an offence of rape and inflicting injury which causes death or causes a woman to be in a persistent vegetative state) of the IPC against the accused upon the statement of the girl’s family on Wednesday.

They said the girl, student of Class VIII, was on her way to fetch milk from an adjoining shop in the evening on Tuesday when the 18-year-old Gurpreet met her and forcefully took her to Government Elementary School, Patran, where he raped her and killed her.