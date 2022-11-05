Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda, November 4
Vigilance Bureau (VB) sleuths have arrested a patwari and his assistant for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 7,000. The suspect, Jagdev Singh, is posted at the Behniwal revenue halqa in Mansa district.
A VB official said, “The patwari and his assistant were arrested on a complaint lodged by Roop Singh, a resident of Behniwal village. He approached the VB and alleged that the patwari and his assistant were demanding a bribe of Rs 7,000 for making a correction in the revenue record pertaining to his agricultural land.”
“After verification of the facts and the material evidence, a VB team laid a trap and arrested both suspects in the presence of two official witnesses. A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against them at the VB police station, Bathinda, and further investigation is on,” said the VB official.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires
Promise to resolve issue by next winter | Seek Centre’s supp...
Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM
Request you (Mann) to undertake substantive measures to cont...
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar
Trader held; initial probe hints at group rivalry
Spurious drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban
Firm already under scanner over contaminated cough syrups li...