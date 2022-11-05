Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 4

Vigilance Bureau (VB) sleuths have arrested a patwari and his assistant for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 7,000. The suspect, Jagdev Singh, is posted at the Behniwal revenue halqa in Mansa district.

A VB official said, “The patwari and his assistant were arrested on a complaint lodged by Roop Singh, a resident of Behniwal village. He approached the VB and alleged that the patwari and his assistant were demanding a bribe of Rs 7,000 for making a correction in the revenue record pertaining to his agricultural land.”

“After verification of the facts and the material evidence, a VB team laid a trap and arrested both suspects in the presence of two official witnesses. A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against them at the VB police station, Bathinda, and further investigation is on,” said the VB official.