Patwari, associate booked for taking Rs 34.7 lakh bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 24

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today registered a corruption case against Patwari Gurwinder Singh, who is posted at Pirubanda in East Ludhiana, along with his agent Nikku for taking Rs 34.70 lakh bribe.

A VB spokesperson said Babbu Tanwar of Rampura Phool in Bathinda had lodged a complaint against the patwari and his agent on the Chief Minister’s anti-corruption action line and alleged that the duo took a bribe for sanctioning a mutation of property belonging to his father.

During the probe, the VB found that Gurwinder, his agent Nikku, father Parmjeet Singh and brother took bribe amounting to the tune Rs 27.50 lakh on four occasions in lieu of sanctioning a mutation of property situated near the Ludhiana bus stand.

Tanwar alleged that Gurwinder and Nikku had also taken Rs 3.40 lakh for purchasing two ‘I phones’ along with smart watches and shoes worth Rs 3 lakh.

In addition to this, the complainant also spent Rs 80,000 on birthday of Nikku.

A case under Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against the accused.