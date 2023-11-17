Dera Baba Nanak: Patwari held for taking Rs 91,000 bribe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

During its anti-corruption campaign on Thursday, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested a revenue patwari, Satinderpal Singh, posted at revenue halqa Purana Vahla in Dera Baba Nanak tehsil, Gurdaspur for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 91,000.

A VB spokesperson said the suspect, a resident of village Dharowali, was arrested on the complaint of Iqbal Singh, a resident of Panwa Jhangi village in Gurdaspur. The complaint was lodged on the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line, the VB said.

The complainant had alleged that the patwari had taken Rs 61,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 in three instalments in lieu of mutation of his and his son’s land. The complainant had recorded the conversation with the suspect, which was submitted as evidence to the VB.

VB, Amritsar range, investigated the complaint and arrested the official after finding him guilty of taking a bribe of Rs 91,000 from the complainant. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.

