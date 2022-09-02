Patwari held for taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: The VB on Thursday claimed to have arrested a patwari, who was caught taking a bribe of Rs 4,000 at the tehsil complex in Gidderbaha. Inspector Amandeep Singh said, “The patwari, Gurdas Singh, had demanded Rs 5,000 from a resident of Bhallaiana village. The deal was finalised at Rs 4,000 and when the complainant gave the money to the patwari, we caught him red-handed.” TNS

Man ends life, 3 booked

Muktsar: The police filed an FIR against three persons on Thursday under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC in a ‘suicide’ case. Yadwinder Singh (28) reportedly ended his life by consuming poison at Jagat Singhwala village on Sunday. The deceased’s mother lodged a complaint alleging that her son had an affair with a girl of Bathinda district and both wanted to marry each other. He left a suicide note stating that the girl later entered into a relationship with another man from Patiala. The Sadar police have booked Paramjit Kaur, Nishu and her brother Happy in the case. TNS

22 stolen bikes recovered

Muktsar: The district police on Thursday claimed to have nabbed two vehicle thieves and recovered 22 stolen motorcycles from them. Dr Sachin Gupta, SSP, Muktsar, said, “Raju of Malout town and Shiva of Muktsar town were arrested on Wednesday. We recovered 17 and five stolen motorcycles from them, respectively.” TNS

Arora inaugurates ‘Khedan’

Sangrur: Cabinet Minister Punjab Aman Arora presided over a function to inaugurate ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dean’ here. He said the games would continue for around two months and include sports competitions from block level to the state level. The minister, along with Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj, DC Jitendra Jorwal and SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu were present on the occasion.