Patwari held for taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 28

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a patwari of Mahilpur subdivision in Hoshiarpur district for taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 for mutation of property.

Ranjit Singh, a resident of Sakruli village in Hoshiarpur district, had lodged a complaint on the anti-corruption line on June 17 against the patwari for taking a bribe for registration of mutation of six kanal and five marla land.

The patwari has been identified as Jaspal Singh, a resident of Karimpur Chahwala village in Balachaur tehsil.

The spokesman said the investigation proved that the patwari had taken a bribe, so an FIR was registered against him and he was arrested.