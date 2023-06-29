Patwari held for taking bribe

Chandigarh, June 28
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a patwari of Mahilpur subdivision in Hoshiarpur district for taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 for mutation of property.
Ranjit Singh, a resident of Sakruli village in Hoshiarpur district, had lodged a complaint on the anti-corruption line on June 17 against the patwari for taking a bribe for registration of mutation of six kanal and five marla land.
The patwari has been identified as Jaspal Singh, a resident of Karimpur Chahwala village in Balachaur tehsil.
The spokesman said the investigation proved that the patwari had taken a bribe, so an FIR was registered against him and he was arrested.
