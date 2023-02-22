Ferozepur: Patwari nabbed for Rs 1.11 crore ‘embezzlement’

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur , February 21

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Bakar Singh, a patwari, posted at Palla Megha village of the district, for allegedly embezzling Rs 1,11,08,236 during the acquisition of land in connivance with two other persons.

VB officials said the government had acquired 46 kanals for the BSF to set up a border outpost at New Mohammadi Wala near Palla Megha village during 2002-12.

They further said the accused patwari, now a dismissed kanungo, in connivance with other two accused Billu Singh of Palla Megha village and Amritbir Singh of Aasal Uttar village in Tarn Taran district had allegedly misappropriated Rs 1,11,08,236 in the case regarding which an inquiry was being conducted by the Vigilance Bureau.

According to information, the accused patwari had doctored the revenue records and entered names of the co-accused as owners of the said land.

Balkar released two cheques for compensation amounting to Rs 55,54,118 each on the basis of forged record to both co-accused on November 7, 2012. Besides, the patwari acquired 16 kanals and 16 marlas private land instead of adjoining the government land to provide financial benefit to the other accused.

#Border Security Force BSF #Ferozepur