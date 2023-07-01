Patwari, reader held for taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 30

The VB has nabbed patwari Abhijot Singh, posted at Jhabal sub-tehsil in Tarn Taran, and Gurvinder Singh, his reader, for taking a bribe of Rs 50,000. They were arrested on a complaint of Avtar Singh of Sawargapuri village in Tarn Taran.

The complainant had alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in lieu of restraining the execution of the order passed by the tehsildar of Jhabal on May 25, 2023, in a case of unpartitioned land.