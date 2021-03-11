Patwaris on strike, residents harried

Sangrur, May 5
The strike of patwaris and kanungos against the registration of FIR against a fellow official by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) for alleged corruption has created problems for people.
Sangrur VB had arrested Didar Singh Chhokar, a patwari, on April 26 for allegedly taking Rs 10,000 bribe for mutation of a property in Malerkotla.
However, the latest claim of Sangrur DSP VB Satnam Singh Virk that they had recovered 33 registries of various properties of worth Rs 1.77 crore has once again angered the patwaris. “Since all properties had been registered in the names of relatives of the accused, we are conducting thorough investigations,” said Virk.
“Majority of the registries recovered by the VB are from 1997 to 2003, but Didar had joined as Patwari in May 2004,” Bachitar Singh Chhokar, brother of Didar Singh Chhokar.
