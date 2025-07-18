DT
PT
PAU cautions farmers against rice-dwarfing virus

PAU cautions farmers against rice-dwarfing virus

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 06:55 AM Jul 18, 2025 IST
Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has advised farmers to be vigilant against rice dwarfing disease during the ongoing season. The disease, driven by southern rice black-streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV), poses a serious threat to crop productivity.

In 2022, the virus caused severe damage in Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Pathankot, SAS Nagar and Gurdaspur districts.

The virus stunts rice plant growth, resulting in narrow, upright leaves, poor root and shoot development and a significant reduction in height, sometimes to one-third of normal size. In advanced cases, infected plants may wither and die prematurely, leading to heavy yield loss.

The varsity has stressed early detection and reporting, encouraging farmers to contact their nearest Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) or the PAU directly, if symptoms appear. Dr PS Sandhu, Head of the Department of Plant Pathology, said university scientists were surveying rice crops for virus indicators. While no cases had been detected so far this season, constant monitoring remained essential.

Dr KS Suri, Principal Entomologist at PAU, advised regular field surveys especially in nurseries and young fields using the tap-and-tilt method.

