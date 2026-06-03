PAU educates farmers on sustainable rice cultivation and DSR benefits

As Punjab starts the paddy season, the Punjab Agriculture University has initiated a campaign to educate farmers about water-saving technologies in rice cultivation.

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In this regard, Dr Ashok Kumar Garg, Senior Extension Scientist (Soil Science)-cum-Incharge, PAU-FASC Sangrur, emphasised that DSR is an effective technology for conserving groundwater, reducing labor requirements, and lowering the cost of rice cultivation.

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PAU–Farm Advisory Service Centre (FASC), Sangrur organised a farmers' awareness camp at Village Chhanno, District Sangrur, on Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) and balanced fertilizer use in both DSR and transplanted rice.

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He informed the farmers that PAU-recommended DSR technology can save a substantial amount of irrigation water while producing yields comparable to transplanted rice when recommended practices are followed.

He advised farmers to adopt laser land leveling, use recommended rice varieties, and pay special attention to weed management for the successful cultivation of DSR.

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PAU experts also elaborated on the scientific procedure of soil sampling and practically demonstrated the collection of soil samples for testing. They urged farmers to avoid the indiscriminate use of DAP and excessive application of urea in paddy and basmati cultivation, particularly discouraging the practice of applying multiple bags of urea during puddling.

Farmers were also advised to apply zinc only in recommended quantities based on soil requirements. Highlighting the importance of biological inputs, PAU experts highlighted the benefits of Azospirillum biofertiliser in paddy nursery for enhancing crop productivity and improving soil biological health.

Detailed guidance regarding healthy paddy nursery raising, nutrient management, and the identification and management of dwarfing disease in paddy nursery was provided to the participants.

Further, Akashdeep Singh, Agriculture Development Officer (ADO), Bhawanigarh, informed farmers about various schemes being implemented by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, including subsidies on maize cultivation, DSR adoption, and gypsum application. He also shared recommendations regarding effective weed management in DSR.

The farmers were further educated about nutrient management and seed treatment practices for basmati varieties Pusa Basmati 1509 and Pusa Basmati 1847. Rural youth were encouraged to explore educational opportunities and seek admission to various academic programs offered by PAU Ludhiana.

The FASC team provided on-the-spot guidance regarding seed rate and machine calibration for achieving optimum plant population. Farmers were also briefed about soil testing and adopting soil test-based nutrient management practices for sustainable and profitable crop production.