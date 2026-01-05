PAU gets patent for contraceptive bait to tackle rodents

Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) has secured a patent for an eco-friendly contraceptive bait for prolonged rodent pest management, an innovation that promises to change the way institutions like Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital tackle the problem.

The hospital Director-Principal, Raminder Pal Singh Sibia, said if they came across the technique, they would try it to tackle the rodent infestation.

He, however, said the problem for now had been largely solved as they had hired an agency to deal with it.

The problem being faced by the hospital was highlighted in these columns last month. The state-run facility has been battling the problem despite repeated fumigation drives and hiring of pest control agencies.

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission had also taken cognisance of the problem last year.

Unlike conventional rodenticides that rely on killing rats often leading to rapid population rebound and posing risks to non-target species, the PAU innovation takes a humane, science-driven route.

By inhibiting reproduction rather than resorting to poison, the contraceptive bait lowers birth rate and gradually reduces rodent populations.

This approach could be particularly effective in places like hospitals, where lethal methods often fail to deliver lasting results. The ready-to-use contraceptive bait is highly palatable, easy to deploy and designed for consistent use by farmers and pest managers.

“The patented bait uses quinestrol in nanoparticle form, a first-of-its-kind application in rodent fertility control. This formulation not only reduces the required dose but also minimises environmental contamination,” said Neena Singla, principal zoologist (rodents) and coordinator of research (basic sciences and humanities), PAU.

She added, “Enhanced palatability ensures rodents consume the bait willingly, overcoming the bait shyness that has plagued earlier contraceptive agents.”

Experts believe that deploying this eco-friendly bait at the Patiala hospital could break the cycle of infestation.

Instead of endless extermination drives, the hospital could adopt a long-term fertility control programme, ensuring that rodent numbers decline steadily without harming other species or creating resistance.

The innovation, developed by Dr Neena Singla, Dimple Mandla (PhD student), and Dr Anu Kalia, senior scientist (nanotechnology), was supported under the All India Network Project on Vertebrate Pest Management.

University Vice-Chancellor Satbir S Gosal has underscored its wide-ranging potential not only for agriculture but also for urban and peri-urban settings, including hospitals, schools, and other public institutions.