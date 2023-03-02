PAU scientists demand UGC pay scale

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 1

The scientists working at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Regional Station here today submitted a memorandum to local MLA Sandeep Jakhar and urged him to raise their demand for salary revision with the CM.

The scientists are demanding salaries as per the recommendations of the Pay Commission of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

A press release issued by the scientists said the CM on the Teachers’ Day last year had announced that the recommendations would be implemented for all university teachers from October 2022 in the state, but the teachers of PAU and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University were not getting salaries according to the recommendations.

The scientists said activities related to agricultural education and research were being affected as the government was ignoring the protests of the University Teachers Association at the PAU campus and its affiliated institutions.

Jakhar assured the scientists that he would take up the matter with the government as it was related to farmers’ interests.

