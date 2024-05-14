PAU senior scientist bags Rs 1.06 cr-project

Ludhiana, May 13
Dr Manisha Dubey, DST Senior Scientist, Department of Vegetable Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has brought laurels by getting prestigious Rs 1.06 crore-project from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), New Delhi under DST WISE-WIDUSHI (Women’s Instinct for Developing and Ushering Scientific Heights and Innovation).
She received this opportunity as principal investigator for five years of research on “Gene pyramiding for resistance to ToLCV Begomo virus spp and RKN Meloidogyne spp diseases in cherry tomato through MAS”. This is her fourth project from DST, New Delhi. Dr SK Jindal, Principal Vegetable Breeder, is Co-PI of this prestigious DST project.
Dr Dubey has more than 15 years of research experience and 46 publications to her credit.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal
US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Pat...
PM Modi performs Ganga pujan, visits Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi before filing nomination
It is believed that anyone who comes to Kashi needs to seek ...
Death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 14
The 100-foot-tall illegal billboard falls at a petrol pump i...
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Another member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Haryana’s Fatehabad
Harpal Singh had asked Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary to conduct...
Indian staff member with United Nations killed in Gaza
The Indian personnel killed in Rafah is the 'first casualty'...