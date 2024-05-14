PAU senior scientist bags Rs 1.06 cr-project

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 13

Dr Manisha Dubey, DST Senior Scientist, Department of Vegetable Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has brought laurels by getting prestigious Rs 1.06 crore-project from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), New Delhi under DST WISE-WIDUSHI (Women’s Instinct for Developing and Ushering Scientific Heights and Innovation).

She received this opportunity as principal investigator for five years of research on “Gene pyramiding for resistance to ToLCV Begomo virus spp and RKN Meloidogyne spp diseases in cherry tomato through MAS”. This is her fourth project from DST, New Delhi. Dr SK Jindal, Principal Vegetable Breeder, is Co-PI of this prestigious DST project.

Dr Dubey has more than 15 years of research experience and 46 publications to her credit.

