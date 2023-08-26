PAU tells farmers to watch out for pink bollworm attack on Bt cotton

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 25

In the wake of attacks of pink bollworm on Bt cotton, experts from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have urged cotton growers to remain alert. They have been advised to contact Krishi Vigyan Kendras or farm advisory service centres in case of pest attack.

To provide timely solutions for the management of pink bollworm, Dr GS Buttar, Director of Extension Education, PAU, accompanied by a team of extension experts of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Muktsar, made a whirlwind tour of Daula, Malout, Karamgarh, Ratta Tibba, Mohalan, Panni Wala, Samme Wali, Lakhe Wali, Balamgarh and Maur villages of Muktsar.

Dr Buttar said that at present, the cotton crop in the district was in a good condition and that the pest attack was under control.

He urged growers to monitor the crop regularly for the formation of bolls and appearance of rosette flowers, which may be destroyed when noticed.

