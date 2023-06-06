PAU third in agri sector category

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 5

It was a proud moment for Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, today as it broke into the top 100 institutes in the country by ranking 74th in the overall category in the NIRF rankings. Among universities, it bagged the 54th rank and was placed third in the country in the agriculture and allied sectors category.

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, has been ranked 21st in the agriculture and allied sectors category.

Dayanand Medical College has improved its rank to 35 from 40 last year. Christian Medical College has, however, slipped six positions to 42. Last year, it was ranked 36.

GND University slips 4 notches

Amritsar: Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has slipped from the 44th to the 48th spot in the NIRF rankings this year. It had ranked 44th among universities in 2022. In 2021, it had bagged the 53rd position among universities. — TNS