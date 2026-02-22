PAU’s 3 new oat varieties gain national identification

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has secured national-level identification for three high-yielding oat varieties (OL 1964, OL 1967-1 and OL 1975) following approval by the Varietal Identification Committee (VIC) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The recognition was announced during a VIC meeting chaired by Dr SK Pradhan, Assistant Director General (Food and Fodder Crops), ICAR, New Delhi. The varieties were evaluated over three years.

OL 1964 is a single-cut variety recommended for irrigated areas in the central zone, which includes UP, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat. It recorded an average green fodder yield of 492.4 quintal per hectare. The variety is moderately resistant to leaf blight and showed higher crude protein content.

OL 1967-1 is a dual-purpose variety suited for irrigated areas in the North-East zone, comprising eastern UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and the north-eastern region states. It achieved an average green fodder yield of 235.2 quintal per hectare. It demonstrated moderate to high resistance to Helminthosporium leaf blight and high resistance to Sclerotium root rot.

OL 1975 is a multi-cut variety recommended for irrigated areas in the hill zone, including J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It posted an average green fodder yield of 243 quintal per hectare.

Dr SK Sandhu, Head of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, PAU, said the improved lines would support fodder and grain needs while advancing sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture.

PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said the varieties had strong potential to strengthen the dairy sector and enhance farmers’ income.