DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / PAU’s new high-yield wheat variety to debut at melas this month

PAU’s new high-yield wheat variety to debut at melas this month

article_Author
Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:33 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is set to introduce its latest wheat variety, PBW 887, to farmers during September fairs. Developed for timely sown, irrigated conditions, the variety has completed multi-year trials and demonstrated consistently higher yields, reduced risk of lodging and moderate resistance to major diseases than existing varieties.

The variety was released in 2026 for trial cultivation in Punjab, with trials conducted at farms and Krishi Vigyan Kendras. It will be available during the melas in 40-kg packs. The new variety demonstrated consistently high grain yield and desirable agronomic characteristics through multi-year testing. Across research trials, it outperformed widely cultivated varieties, recording 1.4 per cent higher yield than PBW 872, 3.8 per cent higher than PBW 826 and 12.5 per cent higher than DBW 222. Its performance was further validated through agronomic evaluations conducted during 2024-25 and 2025-26, confirming its stability and yield potential.

Advertisement

“This is a medium-maturing variety and it reaches heading in approximately 105 days (101-108 days) and matures in about 155 days (150-158 days). The variety has an average plant height of around 102 cm (98-104 cm), providing a sturdy crop canopy and reducing the risk of lodging under irrigated and high-input production conditions. Its long, parallel, dense and whitish earheads contribute to a robust, uniform and healthy crop appearance throughout the growing season. These characteristics, together with its medium maturity, make PBW 887 well suited to Punjab’s prevailing production conditions and capable of delivering high and stable wheat productivity,” said Dr GS Mavi, Principal Wheat Breeder at PAU.

Advertisement

The variety produces bold, attractive grains, with a 1,000-grain weight of 40-48 g. It has a high test weight of 79.2 kg/hl (kg per hectolitre) and a grain appearance score of 6.5, indicating good grain quality and market appeal.

It also has a favourable disease-resistance profile, showing moderate resistance to yellow rust and brown rust under both natural and artificial disease pressure. It also exhibits moderate resistance to Karnal bunt.

Advertisement

“It has an average yield potential of 24.6 quintals per acre, while its zinc and iron content exceeds 40 ppm and its protein content is above 12 per cent,” Dr Mavi added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts