Pay Rs 70 cr or vacate college, PIMS mgmt told


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

The management of Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences, Jalandhar, has again failed to deposit the concessionaire fee, the government has asked it to deposit it or vacate the college. The issue has been hanging fire for the past nine months but the government could neither remove the management, nor could recover money from the college management.

The management owes around Rs 70 crore to the government. According to sources, the notice has been served by the Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education and Research.

In June last year, while chairing the 37th governing body meeting of the PIMS society, the CM had termed the financial crunch in the institute a serious concern. He had ordered a probe into the alleged embezzlement of taxpayers’ money along with other lapses that led to the financial crisis in the premier healthcare institute of the Doaba region.

Following that in July, even the Chief Minister had given approval to the department that if the college management failed to deposit Rs 63 crore, the agreement with the existing management should be cancelled. However, in the nine months, neither contract had been cancelled, nor the fee could be recovered.

The department has said the PIMS management was supposed to pay Rs 63 crore as a fee to the government. It was found that the college management had not paid the annual fee as per the terms and conditions of the agreement since 2016.

Significantly, PIMS was an ambitious project started during the Beant Singh government (1992-97). The project on 55 acres was handed over to a trust being run by SAD leader Surjit Rakhra for ‘peanuts’.

Fee not paid since 2016

  • The Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences, Jalandhar, was supposed to pay Rs 63 cr as a fee to the government every year
  • It was found that the management of the institue had not paid the annual fee since 2016

