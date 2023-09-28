Pay pension dues on time, don’t sit on decision, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells Punjab

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 27

Emphasising the timely disbursement of pension arrears to retirees, while also acknowledging the state’s financial limitations, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the pensioners are required to be paid their dues on time. The Bench also made it clear that the government should not to sit over its decision for long.

“While this court is firm that the pensioners ought to be provided their dues in time, the state government, considering its financial limitations, can take a decision to pay the arrears according to its financial requirements and position. However, this court is also of the firm view that the government ought not sit over its decision for a long time in the matter,” Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma said.

The Bench was hearing a petition filed by Boota Singh and others through counsel Sunny Singla for the release of pension arrears from January 1, 2016 to June 30, 2021. Justice Sharma was told that the Department of Finance had circulated a policy decision laying down the procedure for releasing “amount in respect of benefits to pre-January 1, 2016-pensioners”. An immediate payment in cash to the retirees was directed to be made from July 1, 2021. But decision on pension arrears from January 1, 2016, to June 30, 2021, was to be taken in due course of time.

Striking a balance between the pensioners’ right and the financial limitations faced by the state, Justice Sharma said a direction could not be issued to the state and other respondents to take a positive decision on the payment of pension arrears. But a decision one way or the other could be taken by the respondents, for which the petitioners might submit a joint representation.

For the purpose of taking a decision, Justice Sharma also set a three-month deadline from the submission of representation. “If a decision is taken by the respondents to release the arrears, the mode and method of payment shall also be mentioned as this court finds that the petitioners are all aged persons, who have retired prior to January 1, 2016,” Justice Sharma asserted.

Going into the background of the matter, Justice Sharma observed that the Punjab Finance Department came up with a finance pension policy for implementation of Sixth Pay Commission recommendations.

It had laid down the criteria on the consolidation of old pension scheme with the present pension scheme and the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations. It consciously took a decision to pay the cash arrears of enhanced pension/family pension from July 1, 2021.

Enhanced pension amount was released in March 2022. But issue regarding arrears from January 1, 2016, to June 30, 2021, was pending decision.