 Pay Rs 20 lakh to kin of 11 gas tragedy victims: NGT to Ludhiana DM : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 2

Taking suo motu cognisance of the Giaspura tragedy, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday directed the Ludhiana district magistrate to give Rs 20 lakh each to the families of the 11 persons who died allegedly after inhaling toxic gas in Punjab’s industrial hub.

Observing that the state was under the obligation to ensure compliance of environmental norms for the safety of citizens, a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel constituted an eight-member fact-finding joint committee, which will be headed by the Punjab Pollution Control Board’s chairperson.

Forms probe panel

  • The NGT has taken suo motu cognisance of the tragedy
  • Has formed an eight-member fact-finding joint committee
  • The probe committee has been told to submit its report to the tribunal by June 30

The tragedy took place on Sunday in the thickly populated Giaspura locality, which is dominated by migrant workers. High levels of hydrogen sulphide were detected in the air and the authorities suspect that it emanated from a sewer. Following the incident, the Punjab Government had announced Rs 2 lakh compensation each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who were taken ill.

“The intervention of this tribunal is called for under Section 15 of the NGT Act… it is necessary to ascertain the cause of the incident and take remedial action to prevent such incidents in future and to adequately compensate the victims,” the Bench said.

The eight-member committee will also comprise the Regional Director (North), Central Pollution Control Board; Industrial Toxicology Research Centre (ITRC), Lucknow; nominee of the director of the PGI, Chandigarh; nominee of the National Disaster Response Force; Punjab State Pollution Control Board; Ludhiana district magistrate and the Commissioner of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation.

“The committee may meet within a week from today and complete its task preferably within a month. The report may be submitted to the NGT on or before June 30, 2023. The Ludhiana District Magistrate may ensure the payment of Rs 20 lakh compensation within a month each to the heirs of the 11 persons who have died, deducting the amount already paid, if any,” it said. The next hearing in the case is on July 13. (With PTI inputs)

