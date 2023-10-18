Paying salary to employee disabled during service state’s liability: High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 17

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that paying salary to an employee, who became disabled while in service, is the liability of the state. Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma has also ruled that his services cannot be dispensed with.

Taking up a petition filed by a widow for release of her husband’s salary in terms of Section 47 of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, Justice Sharma also made it clear that the same was required to be paid from the day he became mentally ill in 2008.

This judgment is significant as it sets a precedent in ensuring the rights of employees with disabilities and emphasises the responsibility of the state in providing financial support to such individuals during their period of illness.

In his detailed order, Justice Sharma noticed that the petitioner’s husband had been unable to perform his duties. He suffered from brain tumour and became mentally ill while in service, following which he was granted medical leave initially from May 21, 2008, to January 2, 2009, and again from January 3, 2009, to September 17, 2018.

Justice Sharma observed that it was the petitioner’s case that her husband was entitled to receive the regular salary from July 3, 2008, to October 14, 2013. The salary was released from October 5, 2013, after her previous plea before the court. But salary prior to the date had not been released.

Justice Sharma also took note of the respondents’ reply stating that the period from July 3, 2008, to May 29, 2009, and again from July 10, 2009, to October 4, 2013, had been treated as leave on medical grounds without pay.

Can’t dispense with services