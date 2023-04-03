Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring hits out at AAP, BJP

Fazilka, April 2
PCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today hit out at the AAP government in the state and the BJP government at the Centre over various issues. He was in Jalalabad town of Fazilka and addressed a gathering here.
Warring alleged that the Congress Municipal Council president was removed after falsely implicating him in a corruption case.
Lashing out at the BJP, he alleged that the Central Government has destroyed the constitutional organisations and the Prime Minister had virtually become a dictator. He said important issues like unemployment, inflation, collapsing of financial system are not discussed in the country.
