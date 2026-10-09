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Home / Punjab / PCC chief Pargat Singh’s Amritsar visit gives Congress chance to reset

PCC chief Pargat Singh’s Amritsar visit gives Congress chance to reset

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:20 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Newly appointed Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Pargat Singh’s visit to Amritsar today, amid efforts to project unity within the state unit, gave the faction-ridden Punjab Congress an opportunity to reset its internal politics ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Accompanied by Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot and other senior leaders, the visit marked the first major public show of strength under the new setup.

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Barring a few loyalists of former PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, most leaders from different factions were present to welcome Pargat. Vijay Inder Singla, Sukhjinder Singh Danny, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Khushaldeep Singh Dhillon, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Rana KP Singh, OP Soni and Partap Singh Bajwa were among those present.

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Party insiders said Pargat’s repeated emphasis on collective functioning and his description of himself as a “team player” had given leaders hope of reviving the party. Pilot, who was seen driving Pargat to different religious places in Amritsar, has been entrusted with the task of bringing the state leaders together and preparing the party for the 2027 elections.

A senior party leader said Pilot had been personally supervising several organisational matters in Punjab, from social media management to the appointment of key functionaries in the state unit. However, the absence of some prominent Punjab Congress leaders from the Amritsar programme underlined the challenges before the new leadership. The Congress MPs were among those not present, with several of them participating in protests in Delhi.

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The real test for Pargat will come after the Amritsar visit. The composition of his team, distribution of responsibilities and the ability of leaders to work together will indicate whether the change brings about a wider organisational reset.

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