PCC chief Raja Warring questions Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s long absence

Chandigarh, October 9

Questioning CM Bhagwant Mann’s prolonged absence from the state, PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today asked him not to squander away resources of Punjab in the Gujarat and Himachal Assembly elections.

“You are the CM of Punjabis, by Punjabis and for Punjabis and not for anyone else.”

LoP Partap Singh Bajwa expressed deep anguish over the discourteous act of Mann for being absent during President Droupadi Murmu’s first visit to Chandigarh.

Bajwa claimed that the AAP government was inherently anarchist as they didn’t even respect the highest constitutional chair. The CM was busy luring the voters of Gujarat and reciting poems of fake developments, he added.

“This showcases the callousness and reckless attitude of Mann. The state is in dire need of a leader who can get it out of the financial crisis and corruption,” said the LoP.

“The CM should have been there as the President had visited the state for the first time,” Warring said.

