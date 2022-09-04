PCC chief Warring, Khaira booked for forgery

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 3

The police today booked PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and senior Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira for forgery.

AAP volunteer posted list Ridiculous that an FIR has been registered for circulating what AAP worker posted on FB. Even the Punjab BJP Facebook account circulated this letter. Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, PCC Chief Police being misused It appears Arvind Kejriwal has learnt no lesson. The AAP is misusing the police to settle personal scores with opponents. The FIR is to intimidate us. Sukhpal Khaira, Bholath MLA

Complainant Prabhjot Kaur alleged that the duo published and circulated a false and fabricated list of chairmen of boards/corporations on the social media to mislead public through forgery.

A case under Sections 465, 471 and 66-D of the IT Act was lodged at the Phase-I police station on Saturday.

Mohali SP (City) Akashdeep Aulakh confirmed that an FIR had been registered in this regard.

On Friday, Warring and Khaira had allegedly released a list of AAP appointments for the board/corporations with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s signatures. Warring had allegedly said people’s apprehensions that the state government was being run from Delhi was proving true.

Khaira had tweeted, “It is now clear with documented evidence that Bhagwant Mann doesn’t have the authority to make government appointments as they’re approved by Kejriwal. Had these been party appointments, it would be justified since Kejriwal is AAP convener, but regarding government posts it is unacceptable.” Within an hour, the AAP had termed the letter fake and warned of initiating action against “fake news peddlers of Congress”.

Mohali AAP district president Prabhjot Kaur also alleged that Khaira and Warring had forged and fabricated AAP letterhead and used fabricated signatures of Kejriwal.