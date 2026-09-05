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Home / Punjab / PCC reshuffle on cards as Rahul chairs meet in Delhi to end deadlock

PCC reshuffle on cards as Rahul chairs meet in Delhi to end deadlock

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Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:49 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File
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The much-awaited meeting to find a solution to infighting in the Punjab Congress was chaired by the senior party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Friday evening, signalling that a reshuffle in the PCC was on the cards.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi attended the meeting, which focused on permutations and combinations to end the deadlock.

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Different field reports on senior leaders, gathered independently by the party high command, were reportedly discussed. Though the content of the discussions was kept as a closely-guarded secret, party sources said any decision on the Punjab Congress would not be taken in isolation, as a larger reshuffle of the general secretaries in-charge of different states, including Punjab, was expected.

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The sources said feedback gathered by Gandhi’s team suggested that his political appeal in Punjab remained intact despite the public differences among senior state leaders. Gandhi’s proposed bus yatra was being viewed as part of the party’s preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections, they added.

A senior leader said to end infighting and send a clear message of strict party discipline, some tough political and organisational decisions, including a major reshuffle of the PCC, were expected soon ahead of the Gandhi’s Punjab outreach. The party leadership has discussed and analysed in detail the reasons for infighting among top state leaders, focusing especially on those who were pursuing personal agendas.

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Since last July, when the party announced it would retain Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as the PPCC chief, several senior leaders, including former CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, had publicly signalled their dissatisfaction.

On Friday, AICC general secretary Bhupesh Baghel met Warring and Leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa to discuss Gandhi’s proposed Punjab visit. Channi and Randhawa had not been called for the meeting.

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