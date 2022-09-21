PCC to authorise Sonia Gandhi to take call on party president

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 20

The PCC has called a meeting of its delegates here tomorrow to pass a single-line resolution authorising interim president Sonia Gandhi to choose the next national president of the party. Recently, the party had appointed nearly 300 delegates of the state unit.

In-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary will preside over the meeting. It is yet to be seen whether the PCC adopts a resolution authorising Sonia Gandhi to take a call on the next president of the party or passes a resolution seeking Rahul’s elevation to the top post.

The notification for the Congress president’s election will be out on September 22 and the process for filing nominations will be held from September 24 to 30.

