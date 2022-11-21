PCS aspirants demand change in exam pattern

Patiala, November 20
Despite it being termed discriminatory over the years, the competitive nature of Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) paper of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exams remains the same.
Notably, it has been seven years since the Union Government changed its nature to qualifying in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, but the demands of Punjab Civil Services (PCS) aspirants remain unfulfilled.
The Union Government had introduced the CSAT paper, which mainly covers quantitative ability, verbal, reading comprehension, reasoning and data interpretation in 2011. In 2014, it led to nation-wide protests with allegations of it being discriminatory toward aspirants from rural backgrounds, after which its nature to qualifying.
According to some aspirants, they have again written to the government. Karanvir, an aspirant, said, “We are anticipating release of notification for the PCS exam soon. But the nature of the CSAT paper continues to remain competitive.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27 seals 'loss & damage' deal
Fund to aid poor nations hit by climate disasters | No conse...
UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cuts her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder
The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the Shraddha Wa...
World waited far too long for this: India hails COP27 move
World should not burden farmers with mitigation responsibili...
Rahul Gandhi to address 2 public rallies in poll-bound Gujarat
Gandhi is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass co...