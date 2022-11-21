PCS aspirants demand change in exam pattern

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 20

Despite it being termed discriminatory over the years, the competitive nature of Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) paper of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exams remains the same.

Notably, it has been seven years since the Union Government changed its nature to qualifying in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, but the demands of Punjab Civil Services (PCS) aspirants remain unfulfilled.

The Union Government had introduced the CSAT paper, which mainly covers quantitative ability, verbal, reading comprehension, reasoning and data interpretation in 2011. In 2014, it led to nation-wide protests with allegations of it being discriminatory toward aspirants from rural backgrounds, after which its nature to qualifying.

According to some aspirants, they have again written to the government. Karanvir, an aspirant, said, “We are anticipating release of notification for the PCS exam soon. But the nature of the CSAT paper continues to remain competitive.”