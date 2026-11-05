'PCS exam hijacked': Jakhar questions PPSC mains result, seeks CBI probe

Punjab BJP’s former president Sunil Jakhar on Thursday questioned the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) mains examination results and demanded a CBI probe, alleging that the prestigious PCS examination had been "hijacked" through a suspected malpractice.

Jakhar, in a post on X, alleged that the declared results had exposed the Bhagwant Mann government's claims of providing "jobs without money, without recommendation".

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"First, the Naib Tehsildar recruitment exam paper was leaked, then the paper of the paramedical staff recruitment exam at Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, and now the PCS exam has been hijacked through alleged irregularities in the PPSC mains. Punjab's youth should themselves decide how this differs from the NEET paper leak case," he allegedly.

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Pointing to the selection pattern, Jakhar alleged that 10-11 candidates had been selected from individual examination rooms. In the roll number series, a total of 86 selected candidates appeared in consecutive groups of three or four, he alleged.

"Was this entire setting done at the time of issuing roll numbers? Were certain favoured candidates deliberately allotted consecutive roll numbers as part of a planned conspiracy?" he asked.

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He questioned how nearly one-fourth of the candidates seated at one particular centre, or in a few select rooms, could clear such a competitive examination "unless some special method had been adopted".

Jakhar said the Mann government had faced similar allegations of irregularities in recruitment examinations earlier too. "This is a question of the dreams, hopes and future of Punjab's youth," he said.

Demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, he said it was "extremely necessary" so that the truth comes out and all facts are placed before the people.

The reaction of the PPSC and the state government is awaited.