PCS executive branch test postponed

Patiala, October 15
The Punjab Public Service Commission has postponed the common screening test for the posts of PCS (executive branch) register A-II and register-C for the Personnel Department. The exam was scheduled to be held today.
The PPSC had released a notification for the exam to be conducted for five posts from among members of group A and B services in November 2022. As per the tentative schedule issued earlier, the exam was supposed to be held on August 27. Later, the exam was announced for October 15. In the fresh notification, the office said the exam had been postponed due to administrative reasons and the new dates would be released soon.
