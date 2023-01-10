 PCS officers go on mass leave despite Punjab CM's word on fair probe : The Tribune India

PCS officers go on mass leave despite Punjab CM's word on fair probe

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, January 9

The Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officers went on a mass casual leave for five days starting Monday in protest against the “illegal” arrest of a colleague in Ludhiana.

The development came even as the anguish of state bureaucrats over their colleagues being booked and arrested by the Vigilance Bureau, allegedly without taking mandatory clearances, met with a “humble appeal” by CM Bhagwant Mann.

While the PCS officers are protesting the arrest of Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, posted as Regional Transport Authority in Ludhiana, for allegedly taking bribes from transporters, IAS officers are resentful over the registration of a case against their colleague Neelima in the PSIEC land bifurcation case.

During their meeting with Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua, some IAS officers even threatened to resign.

The CM, who met them, assured to look into the matter, saying “no injustice would be done”. He, however, cautioned officers that he would not condone any act of corruption. Mann asked Janjua to ascertain if prior permission under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act was taken before registering a case against Neelima. “If not, consequential action as warranted under the law may be assured,” he said. Later, the Secretary, Vigilance, wrote to the Chief Director, VB, asking him to produce record wherein the decision to register the FIR was taken or approved.

The CM also met the PCS officers amid unprecedented “revolt” by the state bureaucracy over the alleged illegal arrests of officers. In a statement, the PCS Officers Association said they were thankful to the CM for showing empathy towards them, but indicated their protest would continue till their colleague was not released. The Punjab Revenue Officers Association also extended its support to the PCS officers and decided to go on a mass casual leave till January 13.

Earlier during a meeting with Janjua, IAS officers alleged highhandedness by VB. Some of them threatened to quit. Some junior officers even broke down and claimed their colleague was targeted. They alleged Neelima acted as per the then government’s policy, but was charged with corruption. One officer alleged harassment and phone-tapping by cops probing the case.

