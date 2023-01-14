PCS officers to work on weekend

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 13

Two days after resuming work, the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) Officers’ Association today decided to work on Saturday and Sunday as well to clear the backlog.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the association held today.

Vikas Hira, spokesperson, PCS Officers’ Association, said they expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for resolving the issues raised by them.

“As the government has agreed to all the demands and keeping in view the inconvenience caused to public, the association has resolved that all its members will work on Saturday and Sunday to clear the backlog,” Hira said.

The PCS officers had gone on a strike after the Ludhiana RTA was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau on charges of alleged corruption.