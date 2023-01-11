Ludhiana: PCS officers visit court in RTA's support

Rajneesh Lakhanpal
Ludhiana, January 10
The PCS Officers Association’s decision to proceed on mass casual leave in support of their colleague Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), arrested in a corruption case, has virtually put the Vigilance Bureau (VB) on the back foot.
The VB produced the RTA before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sumit Makkar this afternoon but opted not to seek extension in his remand. The RTA was in the three-day police remand.
The special public prosecutor Balwinder Singh apprised the court that they don’t need any further police remand and gave a written request for sending the accused to judicial custody. Thereafter, the court ordered to send the RTA to judicial custody for 14 days till January 24.
PCS officers numbering around 20 to 22 prominently bearing badges of their association gathered at the court to show solidarity with their arrested colleague. They were seen exchanging pleasantries on the occasion.
Earlier, the association had condemned the working style of the VB and alleged that the Bureau ignored the set norms for initiating proceedings against a PCS officer in haste and biased manner.
The Revenue Offices Association has already extended support to the PCS Officers Association in this matter and proceeded to mass casual leave. The Deputy Commissioner Employees Association has also joined hands with both the associations.
Dhaliwal was arrested on the charges of taking bribe from transporters on January 6. Meanwhile, the VB yesterday recorded the statement of Bahadur Singh, a Home Guard volunteer, under Section 164 of the CrPC before a local court as a witness in this case against the RTA.
