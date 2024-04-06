Peddler held with 1kg opium in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 5

The CIA staff of the district police, led by Sub-Inspector Gurdeep Singh, seized 1kg opium from a pedestrian on the Abohar-Hanumangarh road last night. The peddler was identified as Updesh Singh of Ghuriana village. A case was registered at City II police station under Sections 18, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act.

Investigating Officer Gurdeep Singh said Mahal Singh, father of the accused, was arrested in Abohar in April 2023 with 3.5 kg opium and is in jail. Now, his son Updesh, who sourced opium from Rajasthan, has also been arrested.

Meanwhile, a team led by an IPS trainee Vinay Kumar recovered 1,100 opium plants which were grown in a field in Chak 7-BNW village near Sriganganagar by Bishambhar Singh. The plants weighed 37.5 kg. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the accused. He had been arrested under the Arms Act in 2011.

