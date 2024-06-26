Peddlers’ Rs 9.85 cr assets frozen, Rs 1.16 cr seized in Malerkotla district

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, June 25

The administration claimed to have frozen assets worth Rs 9.85 crore belonging to 11 drug peddlers, besides recovering Rs 1.16 crore drug money from 113 peddlers booked in 84 cases under the NDPS Act during the month of June till now. As much as 20 kg opium was recovered from 13 persons booked in seven cases registered under the NDPS Act in the district.

This disclosure was made during monthly meeting of district committee constituted under Narco Coordination Centre Mechanism, held under supervision of DC Pallavi. SSP Simrat Kaur co-chaired the meeting held for reviewing progress of the coordinated movement launched against the drug menace.

Showing satisfaction over the performance of the district committee in sensitising masses about causes and consequences of drug abuse, the DC called upon office-bearers and activists of various social, religious and educational bodies to associate with the campaigns launched by joint teams of the police and civil administration against the menace that had already ruined thousands of families of the region.

Stressing on the need to make the fight against drugs as a people’s movement in the border state, DC Pallavi advised all stakeholders to do their best to bring back the addicts into main stream.

“There is dire need of launching coordinated crusade against the drug abuse and making concerted efforts to sensitise all stakeholders about the causes and consequences of youth falling prey to the menace,” she said, claiming that personnel at drug de-addiction centres had been advised to counsel youth falling prey for saving them from tentacles of the drug masters.

SSP Simrat Kaur said organisers of sports organisations, civic bodies and religious organisations had been roped in for playing frontier role in organising events to spread awareness about the issue among masses. Seminars and workshops will also be organised at educational institutes after the schools reopen after the summer vacation. Rehabilitation of rescued youths was also on the anvil of the police department.

SP (H) Swaranjit Kaur, Malerkotla SDM Aparna MB, Ahmedgarh SDM Gurmit Kumar Bansal, DSP Karamjit Singh and Drug Inspector Navpreet Singh attended the meeting.

