Peddlers attack ASI in Doraha

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 24

An Assistant Sub-Inspector was seriously injured when he tried to stop drug peddlers at a naka in Doraha near Ludhiana on late last night.

The police said today that while the injured ASI Sukhdev Singh was rushed to a local hospital, both drug peddlers were held with 70-gram heroin after a brief chase.

The arrested persons were identified as Sikander and Mani, both residents of Meat Market in Khanna.

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said here on Monday that the ASI from the Khanna police special branch had sustained injuries after the drug peddlers tried to flee from a naka while being intercepted.

The two drug peddlers were coming on a motorcycle at a high speed.

The SSP visited the injured ASI at the hospital and spoke to him, his wife and father, and assured them of best medical care.

The condition of the injured ASI was stated to be stable and was kept under observation.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 307, 353, 186 and 332 of the IPC has been registered against them at Doraha police station.